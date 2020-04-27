President Trump on Monday questioned whether “poorly run” states with Democratic leaders should receive federal bailouts during the coronavirus crisis.

“Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help?” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president said he is “open to discussing anything, but just asking” whether it’s a good idea.

His comments come as governors are seeking at least $500 billion in the next round of emergency aid to help fill budget gaps. Some Republicans say states were in fiscal trouble even before the crisis dried up tax revenues.

“I don’t have an interest in bailing out states like California, Illinois, New York,” Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican, told reporters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said last week that he favors allowing states to declare bankruptcy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing that aid to states and localities will be included in the next relief package. Congress already has appropriated about $2.8 trillion for businesses, workers, hospitals and other needs.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.