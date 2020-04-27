The U.S. remains the top global military spender, after a 5.3% increase in 2019, despite continued increases on military spending around the world.

A new report released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute on Monday found that the U.S. 2019 increase of $732 billion, which accounted for 38% of global military spending, is equal to Germany’s entire military spending for that year. The U.S. spends about 3.2% of gross domestic product on defense annually.

“The recent growth in US military spending is largely based on a perceived return to competition between the great powers,” Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher at SIPRI, said in a statement.

Global military spending totaled the highest level of spending since the 2008 global financial crisis, and represented 2.2% of the global GDP. The spending across the world totaled $1,917 billion, equal to $249 per person, the report found.

China and India in 2019 represented the second and third largest military spenders. China’s military spending reached $261 billion, a 5.1% increase from the year prior, and India spent $71.1 billion, a 6.1% growth.

“India’s tensions and rivalry with both Pakistan and China are among the major drivers for its increased military spending,” said SIPRI senior researcher Siemon Wezeman.

Germany’s military spending increases marked the highest of any European country at 10% growth from 2018 to a total of $49.3 billion.

The spike comes after sharp criticism from President Trump who claimed that Germany, with the biggest economy in Europe, as well as European allies have not contributed enough to the common defense.

The SIPRI report concluded that Germany’s increase in military spending stemmed from an increasing threat from Russia, which poses unique risks to several member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO.)

Russia, meanwhile, stood at the world’s fourth-largest military spender and upped its budget by 4.5% to $65.1 billion.

“At 3.9 percent of its GDP, Russia’s military spending burden was among the highest in Europe in 2019,” the report found.

