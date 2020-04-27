Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan criticized Sen. Mitch McConnell for saying that he’d rather have states declare bankruptcy than have the federal government pass along billions more through another coronavirus relief package.

“For any officeholder to suggest that states should just declare bankruptcy is just absolutely the height of irresponsibility,” Ms. Whitmer said Monday in a Politico “Playbook” interview.

Ms. Whitmer, who presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is thought to be considering as a running mate, said Michigan faces roughly a $3 billion financial shortfall this year and upwards of $4 billion next year, depending on what the next few months look like.

“It is not because of anything but COVID-19,” she said of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. “We have the lowest amount of money adjusted for inflation in Michigan since the Nixon administration.”

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt last week that he would “certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route.”

“It saves some cities,” Mr. McConnell said. “And there’s no good reason for it not to be available. My guess is their first choice would be for the federal government to borrow money from future generations to send it down to them now so they don’t have to do that. That’s not something I’m going to be in favor of.”

Ms. Whitmer said Michigan and other states will need help from the federal government as they look to recover from the pandemic.

“This is a unique time,” she said. “None of us is happy to be here. We all have to pitch in and get this country back on track and it is not through declaring bankruptcy. It is stepping up and giving the support where it is needed.”

