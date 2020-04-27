An illegal immigrant from India, nabbed at the border last week, has tested positive for COVID-19, Homeland Security said Monday.

The 31-year-old man was given a medical evaluation, showed symptoms of flu and was placed in quarantine. Customs and Border Protection is now trying to trace his movements to see who else he might have been in contact with.

“The potential for the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in CBP stations and processing centers presents a danger to migrants, our frontline agents and officers, and the American people,” said Mark Morgan, acting commissioner at CBP.

The Indian national is the first case border officials have revealed of an illegal immigrant caught attempting to sneak into the country with the infection, though positive tests have been revealed for those in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The man was arrested near Calexico, California, along with three Mexicans.

The three Mexicans were quickly returned to Mexico.

Mr. Morgan said Mexico has been alerted to the Indian man’s positive test.

Illegal immigration at the border is down dramatically amid the coronavirus crisis, particularly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention triggered a part of U.S. law that allows border officials to immediately return illegal immigrants across the border, or to their home countries.

