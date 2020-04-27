Jesse the Body is looking to become Jesse the Green.

Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said Monday he has taken steps to “test the waters” on running for the presidential nomination of the Green Party.

“I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I’m testing the waters for Green Party nomination,” he said.

He emphasized during his two-tweet thread that things were still developing and that he hadn’t filed anything that officially commits him to run.

“IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I’ve endorsed the party and I’m testing the waters,” he wrote.

To be clear: I haven’t filed anything. I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I’m testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I’m an independent. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they’re not the solution. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 27, 2020

Mr. Ventura, a former professional wrestler who ran in 1998 for governor of Minnesota on the Reform Party ticket and pulled off a shocking upset, said that his run would continue that criticism of the two major parties.

“I’m an independent. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they’re not the solution,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.