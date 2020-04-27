North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday sent a message of gratitude to workers constructing a tourist zone in the eastern part of the country, state media reported.

The message comes as speculation about Mr. Kim’s health condition mounts after reports surfaced that the 36-year-old could be gravely ill after undergoing cardiovascular surgery.

“Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has sent his appreciation to the workers who devoted themselves to building the Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone,” reported the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s main newspaper. The Korean Central Broadcasting Station carried a similar message, Yonhap News reported.

Hours later, Mr. Kim issued a congratulatory message to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa commemorating the country’s Freedom Day.

“I, in the days around Freedom Day, the meaningful national holiday of the people of your country, send out heartfelt congratulations to you, the government of South Africa and the people in the name of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Korean people,” Mr. Kim said, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Reports of Mr. Kim’s failing health have surged since April 15, following his surprising absence from festivities that day celebrating the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, founder of the family’s communist dynasty and dictatorship.

Officials in South Korea have cautioned against reports that Mr. Kim is ill and say they have not seen new or unusual movements within the isolated country.

U.S. and regional intelligence sources over the weekend rejected speculative international media reports regarding Mr. Kim’s health condition, including a rising number that claim he is dead.

Yoon Sang-hyun, chairman of the foreign and unification committee in South Korea’s National Assembly, said Monday that Mr. Kim’s absence from the public eye hints that “he has not been working as normally.”

“There has not been any report showing he’s making policy decisions as usual since April 11, which leads us to assume that he is either sick or being isolated because of coronavirus concerns,” Mr. Yoon said.

A top adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday asserted that the North Korean dictator is actually “alive and well.”

