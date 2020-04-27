Maryland will open two more drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19 this week at Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations in Owings Mills in Baltimore County and Prince Frederick in Calvert County, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The sites will be appointment-only for symptomatic residents who have an order from their health care provider to get tested.

This brings the state’s total to seven VEIP locations being used for drive-thru testing, following the Bel Air, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Waldorf and White Oak sites that were previously opened. Prince George’s County also has a drive-thru site operating at FedEx Field in Landover.

The Republican governor credited his recent acquisition of 500,000 testing kits from South Korea for allowing Maryland to expand its testing capacity.

“Continuing to expand our testing capabilities even further in high-priority areas, including these drive-thru sites, is an essential part of our recovery plan,” Mr. Hogan said.

Physicians assist those suspected to have coronavirus in scheduling an appointment for the drive-thru location nearest them.

