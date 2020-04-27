Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will release a book next month detailing what he says was a Justice Department plot to sabotage President Trump.

Mr. Whitaker says he will reveal how former FBI Director James B. Comey and other top Justice Department figures openly worked against Mr. Trump and how a so-called “deep state” of Washington insiders use the media to achieve its goals.

Conservative book publisher Regnery Publishing is releasing the 256-page book.

The book will also reportedly disclose how former special counsel Robert Mueller quickly concluded members of the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia but kept the investigation active “as an act of political subversion.”

“Above the Law: The Inside Story of How the Justice Department Will Try to Subvert President Trump,” will be released on May 19, according to an advertisement on Amazon posted over the weekend.

“The Department of Justice had been steered off course by a Deep State made up of Washington insiders who saw themselves as above the law. Recklessly inverting, bending, and breaking the law to achieve their own political goals, they relentlessly undermined the Constitution by flaunting the rightful authority of a President they despised,” the advertisement said.

Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, authored the forward.

Mr. Whitaker served as chief of staff for former Attorney General Jeff Sessions until he was elevated to acting attorney general after his boss’ resignation in November 2018.

He ran the department until the confirmation of current Attorney General Wiliam P. Barr in February 2019. Initially, it was reported that Mr. Whitaker would stay on at the Justice Department, but he left quickly after Mr. Barr took over.

Since his departure, Mr. Whitaker has kept a largely quiet profile, save for a handful of appearances on Fox News.

