Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday announced plans for some Ohio business to start reopening their doors on May 4, joining a growing list of governors who are relaxing coronavirus-related restrictions on business.

Mr. DeWine said manufacturing, distribution, and construction companies and general business offices can reopen starting on May 4, with retailers to follow on May 12.

The reopening businesses will have to practice social distancing measures, like ensuring at least six feet of distance between people and installing barriers if that’s not possible.

Employees also have to wear face coverings while they’re working.

“We’ve gotten this far. We’ve got a ways to go. These are first steps,” Mr. DeWine said. “A lot of moving parts, a lot of things going on - this is the beginning.”

Mr. DeWine said they would encourage people to continue to work from home as much as possible.

“We’re trying to ease out, we’re trying to get Ohio back working,” he said. “We need to see how this works. We need to monitor the numbers.”

