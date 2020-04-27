The number of reported coronavirus cases on Monday surpassed 3 million globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

A total of 208,131 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and more than 878,000 have recovered.

The U.S. has reported the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus, with 978,680 confirmed cases, 55,266 deaths and 107,527 recoveries. More than 5.4 million have been tested across the U.S., which has a population of 328 million.

New York state has reported the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 at 17,295. More than 800,000 have been tested for the virus in the state.

Spain leads the rest of the world in its number of recoveries at 120,832. Spain — which is home to 46.9 million — has reported the second-highest number of confirmed cases at 229,422 confirmed cases and 23,521 deaths.

One million cases of coronavirus were reported just 83 days after the outbreak originated in China last November The world hit the sobering mark of 2 million confirmed cases just 14 days later, and added another million within 12 days.

The world population currently stands at 7.8 billion.

