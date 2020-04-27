House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for president, calling him a voice of reason during tumultuous times.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, touted Mr. Biden’s overseeing the post-2008 recovery act and his work in helping pass Obamacare.

“And as we face [the] coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” she said, calling Mr. Biden “a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity.”

Mr. Biden has also won endorsements in recent weeks from key Democrats and leaders such as former President Obama and former 2020 rivals Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

All of the most recent high-profile endorsements have come after Mr. Sanders ended his own 2020 bid almost three weeks ago, officially clearing the way for Mr. Biden to be Democrats’ apparent nominee to take on President Trump in the fall.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.