The co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s bid for president, giving him another far-left ally in his general election push.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said on Monday that Mr. Biden is a “deeply dedicated public servant with the ability to unite the American people.”

“I am moved by his compassion and ability to connect with people on the most human level,” she said.

Ms. Jayapal backed Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont in the primary race, serving as a top surrogate for him on the campaign trail.

She said the liberal progressive movement is growing and has “made enormous strides towards racial, gender, and economic justice.”

She said President Trump has favored the wealthy, fostered racism and shown an inability to govern during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are ready for a President who will encourage us to be as big as we can be, with compassion and bold leadership,” she said. “That President must be Joe Biden, and I will do everything I can to help him win back the White House, take back the Senate, and preserve our House Majority.

