The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case challenging New York City’s gun rule restricting the transportation of firearms, saying the dispute had been resolved after the city altered its rule.

Gun rights advocates argued the city’s policy had violated the Second Amendment since it prevented them from transporting firearms to a second home outside the city or to a shooting range.

After the Supreme Court agreed to review the case, the city changed its rule to allow the transportation of firearms to second homes and shooting ranges, meeting the concerns that the advocates had raised.

In an unsigned opinion, the justices said the case was now “moot.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.