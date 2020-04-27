The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Congress must reimburse health insurance companies billions of dollars that they lost under Obamacare.

In an 8-1 decision, the high court ruled that the government owes four insurance companies the $12 billion they say they lost under the Affordable Care Act’s “risk corridors” program.

Under the program, insurance companies that lost money were supposed to receive government funding derived from companies that made money during the first three years of the health care program. But the initial legislation never appropriated funds for the payments.

Congress later passed legislation to limit the government’s financial responsibility. Both the Obama and Trump administrations had argued that measure means the government didn’t have to pay the insurers.

“The first sign that the statute imposed an obligation is its mandatory language: ‘shall,’” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor for the court. “The government’s arguments also conflict with well-settled principles of statutory interpretation.”

Justice Samuel Alito was the lone dissenting vote.

