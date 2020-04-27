The Supreme Court ruled Monday Congress can’t avoid reimbursing health care insurance companies that suffered losses under the Affordable Care Act.

Four insurance companies had argued Congress could not pass subsequent legislation to limit the government’s responsibility where, initially under the ACA, insurance companies that weren’t profitable should receive government funds derived from other insurance plans that were profitable during the first three years.

The initial legislation never appropriated funds for the payments but each year the government owed more money than it took in, reaching a total deficit of more than $12 billion.

In an 8-1 decision, the court looked at the text of the statute, siding with the insurance companies.

“The first sign that the statute imposed an obligation is its mandatory language: ‘shall,’” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor for the court. “The Government’s arguments also conflict with well-settled principles of statutory interpretation.”

