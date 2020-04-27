The Pentagon on Monday publicly released three mysterious videos of “unidentified aerial phenomena” captured by military personnel over the past 15 years and admitted that the objects seen in the clips still cannot be explained.

Two of the videos were taken in January 2015 and another was taken in November 2004. All of the clips have been released and posted online by the Naval Air Systems Command.

You can see the video HERE.

While the Pentagon has previously confirmed that the videos — which have been circulating on the internet for years — are real, Monday’s announcement marks a significant shift for the military. It’s the first time the Pentagon has shared the information with the public through official government channels.

“The U.S. Navy previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos,” Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement. “After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena. DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.’”

Monday’s release includes three pieces of raw video footage and a host of accompanying documents and other files, though much of the written information has been redacted.

In one 34-second video clip, a small, bright object can be seen flying in front of the camera before disappearing. It then reappears, and the camera follows it for about 20 seconds before the clip ends.

