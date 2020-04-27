The new coronavirus has struck a second U.S. Navy ship — the USS Kidd — with 47 crewmembers aboard the destroyer having tested positive for the respiratory disease.

As of Monday, 45% of the crewmembers have been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, while two have been medically evacuated to U.S. hospitals, the Navy said.

The Navy explained that 15 sailors have been transferred to the USS Makin Island for monitoring due to “persistent symptoms,” while none have required a ventilator or needed to be transferred to an intensive care unit.

On Saturday, the Navy reported 33 COVID-19 cases aboard the ship.

The 350-person destroyer has been stationed off the Pacific coast of South America, The Associated Press reported, and is assigned to counter-drug missions.

All of the crew members aboard the USS Kidd are wearing protective gear and N95 masks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.