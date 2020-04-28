SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A shooting at a Scottsdale park has left one person dead and another injured, police said Tuesday.

Police officers responded to Cholla Park after reports of a shooting around 2 p.m.

Scottsdale fire officials said two people were found injured and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the other person was taken to a hospital.

Police said it appears the two people were the only ones involved in the incident.

The names and genders of the people involved weren’t immediately released by authorities.

