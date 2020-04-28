Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday said he’s keeping nonessential businesses in the state closed until at least May 18, citing progress in the battle against the new coronavirus but saying the numbers still aren’t where they need to be.

“I know we’ll get there soon, but we have to be smart about how we do it and recognize and understand that there are risks associated with going back too soon,” Mr. Baker said.

He said overall hospitalization rates for coronavirus patients “have not dropped” and “remain high.”

He also said he was extending a stay-at-home advisory and a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people.

Mr. Baker had issued an order requiring nonessential businesses to close until May 4. He had said on Monday that more information on potential reopening plans would be coming later in the week.

He announced an advisory board to start crafting a reopening plan by May 18.

Massachusetts has had more than 6,600 positive cases and more than 90 coronavirus-related deaths out of a population of close to 7 million people.

Mr. Baker, a Republican, is coordinating with six Democratic governors in the northeast on reopening plans.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo on Monday talked about potentially phasing in a reopening plan after May 9, when her state’s stay-at-home order expires.

An increasing number of governors across the country, including in Texas, Ohio and Iowa on Monday, are announcing plans to gradually reopen their states’ economies amid the pandemic.

