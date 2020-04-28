ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) - A homicide investigation was launched in central Washington state after a 20-year-old man was found dead along a rural road, deputies said.

Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies found Louisiana resident Leroy Scott on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. along Smithson Road, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Yakima, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

The sheriff’s department and other authorities responded to reports from local residents that there was a body in a creek, and secured the scene, authorities said.

County Sheriff Clay Myers confirmed an autopsy was scheduled for Scott.

Scott had a connection to the state through Fort Lewis, but was not employed by the military when he died, deputies said.

No further information was released.

