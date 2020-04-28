The final crew member of the USS Theodore Roosevelt has been tested for COVID-19 and efforts are underway to return the crew to the aircraft carrier which has become the poster child for the coronavirus.

A sailor assigned to the ship remains in the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam and is being treated for COVID-19 systems. The sailor is not in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Navy officials said there are 940 active cases and 29 recovered cases. A sailor is not counted as “recovered” until two tests are taken where the results are negative.

The USS Kidd, a Navy destroyer with 64 sailors who tested positive for COVID, arrived Tuesday at Naval Base San Diego. Navy officials said two of the sailors were medically evacuated to the United States while 15 were transferred to the USS Makin Island, an amphibious assault ship with a large medical staff, where they could be monitored.

None of the sailors from the USS Kidd are in the ICU or on ventilators. The crew on the destroyer are wearing appropriate protective equipment and N95 masks, Navy officials said.

