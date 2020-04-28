Hillary Clinton endorsed Joseph R. Biden’s presidential bid Tuesday during a virtual women’s town hall, saying the former vice president embodies the leadership qualities the nation needs.

Mrs. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, appeared as a special guest on the livestreamed event, which was billed as a “The Impact of COVID-19 on Women.”

“I am thrilled to be part of your campaign to not only endorse you, but to help highlight a lot of the issues that are at stake in this presidential election,” Mrs. Clinton said from her home. “I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president.”

She said Mr. Biden would lead in a much different manner than President Trump, who defeated her four years ago.

“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction, but brought us together — showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying his entire life,” Mrs. Clinton said. “Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV, but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people he is responsible for leading during this crisis.”

Mr. Trump’s reelection team has made it no secret that it views Mrs. Clinton as more of a liability than an asset for Mr. Biden.

They plan to tie Mr. Biden to the former first lady, making the case that he carries the same sort of baggage into the 2020 race that hurt Mrs. Clinton four years ago.

