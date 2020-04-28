House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Tuesday that the House will not return next week as planned.

“We made a judgment that we will not come back next week but that we hope to come back very soon,” Mr. Hoyer, Maryland Democrat said.

He said the decision was made after consulting with the Capitol physician, who shared concerns that members would be at too great a risk. Lawmakers were set to return May 4th.

The number of coronavirus cases in Washington are still going up, Mr. Hoyer cited, and nearby areas of Maryland have become hotspots.

Mr. Hoyer also noted that the House didn’t have their CARES 2 package — a follow up to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package passed in March — ready for a vote. Democrats want this package to be a more robust bill, including vote-by-mail provisions, funding for state and local officials and infrastructure provisions.

There isn’t a set date for the House to return yet, but Mr. Hoyer said he hopes it will be “soon” to vote on the Democrats’ next package. Members were advised Tuesday morning that they’ll be given notice to fly back into Capitol Hill if a vote is requested.

When members do return, the House will implement the same health procedures they did last week when voting on the emergency coronavirus relief funds. Members used spaced out voting machines on the floor, everyone was urged to wear masks, and the vote was broken up into nine blocks and only allowing small groups of members on the floor at a time. The process stretched out the voting process to last nearly and hour and a half per vote.

The Senate is still set to return May 4.

President Trump slammed House Democrats for delaying their return, saying they don’t want to come back to work because they’re “enjoying their vacation.”

In the meantime, Mr. Hoyer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will continue to meet to discuss how the House could implement policies so lawmakers can do their jobs remotely.

They’re set to meet Tuesday afternoon with Rep. Jim McGovern, House Rules Committee Chairman, and members of the House administration committee to work out how committees could use technology to hold virtual hearings.

“Technology has enabled us to do things without physically being in the same place together. That’s what I hope we will achieve for committees so the committees can have hearings, can have markups, can report out bills — can do all the work they could do if they were sitting in the same room together,” Mr. Hoyer said.

“This capability will be used only in very, very unusual compelling circumstances, like we are confronting today,” he added.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this story.

