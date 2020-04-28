Joe Biden says if he were managing the coronavirus pandemic on behalf of the U.S. there would be more diplomacy to safeguard “economic intercourse around the world.”

The Democrat told a local CBS affiliate in Miami on Monday that President Trump’s decision to prioritize America above all other nations is tantamount to going “alone” when it comes to the contagion.

“I would get much more engaged in the world. We can’t step back,” Mr. Biden said. “If in fact for example, we solve the problem in the United States of America, and you don’t solve it in other parts of the world, you know what’s gonna happen? You’re gonna have travel bans. You’re gonna not be able to have economic intercourse around the world.”

Mr. Biden’s analogy shot to the top of Twitter’s trending news feed on Tuesday.

Some responses include:

Sara Carter: “People are saying it’s a Freudian slip, what do you think?”

Carmine Sabia: “There is no way I can see that the Democrats allow Economic Intercourse Joe Biden to be their nominee. This is becoming a f—ing cartoon.”

Steve Deace: “I’m ashamed at how long it’s been since I’ve had economic intercourse.”

Terrence K. Williams: “This is who the Democrats chose — this looney man — to run against a Genius like President @realDonaldTrump.”

Mr. Biden punctuated his plan with a warning: “Look, when America goes alone, when America is first, it’s America goes alone. … We have to get back into the game.”

