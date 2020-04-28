Nancy Pelosi hit back at President Trump’s jibes about her $13-a-pint ice cream by noting that it’s at least actually edible.

Hours after Mr. Trump suggested that congressional Democrats didn’t want to come back to Washington because they’re enjoying eating ice cream at home, the Democratic speaker of the House threw back in the president’s face his widely-ridiculed disinfectant queries.

“He makes a big fuss about my having ice cream in my freezer — that’s his latest today, his most current today,” Mrs. Pelosi said Tuesday night on MSNBC. “I have ice cream in my freezer. I guess that’s better than having Lysol in somebody’s lungs, as he was suggesting.”

Last week, at his coronavirus daily briefing, Mr. Trump asked about whether medical officials could look into the possibilities of injecting disinfectants or light into the body to kill off the virus. He later said he was being sarcastic.

The ice cream crack, which Mr. Trump made Tuesday afternoon while meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, grew out of a segment of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in which Mrs. Pelosi showed off her home freezer.

The super-expensive appliance contained several tubs of Jeni’s premium ice cream, which Mrs. Pelosi described as her favorite treat. The fact the interview happened while Mrs. Pelosi was delaying action on a small-business bailout bill has spawned days of Marie Antoinette “let them eat cake/ice cream” jokes and memes about the San Francisco Democrat.

