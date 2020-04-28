Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced the non-working and self-isolation period will be extended until at least May 11 as the country sees a spike in new coronavirus cases and deaths.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in the country jumped by more than 6,000 on Tuesday bringing the country’s total to 93,558 reported cases.

Russia has reported one of the lower European death tolls from the virus at 867 despite the increase in confirmed cases, but experts have warned the country has not yet seen its peak. Russia has a population of 144.5 million.

“The daily increase in cases has relatively stabilized, but this mustn’t calm us down. The situation is still very serious,” Mr. Putin said in his address.

“The peak is not behind us. We are about to face a new and grueling phase of the pandemic. … The deadly threat of the virus remains.”

Moscow has been the hardest-hit Russian municipality by the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and has implemented strict lockdown precautions in an effort to slow the spread.

Speaking with senior government leaders in a televised briefing Tuesday, Mr. Putin announced the extension and instructed officials to establish new guidelines to support the economy and Russia’s citizens, Reuters reported.

Restrictions were set to begin easing at the end of the month, but Mr. Putin said he is now focused on establishing a plan by May 5 to gradually lift the measures — in line with guidance by the World Health Organization, which has cautioned countries to lift restrictions in two-week phases.

