The New York Times on Tuesday flatly refused to walk back several recent articles involving Fox News host Sean Hannity and his coverage of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In response to your request for an apology and retraction, our answer is ‘no’,” Times lawyer David E. McCraw replied to Charles Harder, an attorney representing Mr. Hannity.

The denial is likely to put The Times on the receiving end of litigation in light of Mr. Harder threatening to sue over three recent columns about Fox News and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 12-page letter sent the previous day to the Times, Mr. Harder alleged the publication acted with “blatant and outrageous disregard for the truth” by mischaracterizing his client’s coverage of the continuing health crisis in the columns.

Mr. Harder, a high-profile litigation attorney previously retained by President Trump, accused the Times of libel in the letter and said that Mr. Hannity would institute “immediate legal proceedings” unless it apologized and retracted statements made in the columns about the TV host.

“The columns are accurate, do not reasonably imply what you and Mr. Hannity allege they do and constitute protected opinion,” Mr. McCraw replied to Mr. Hannity’s lawyer Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.