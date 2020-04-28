CHAPARRAL, N.M. (AP) - A male suspect in a domestic violence case was critically wounded when shot during a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday night when deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a home in Chaparral, a community near the U.S.-Mexico border, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect fled from a residence where he allegedly had threatened his parents and that deputies found him in the area following a search, the office said.

A statement released by the office didn’t provide details on circumstances of the confrontation and shooting. including whether the suspect was armed.

The statement didn’t provide the suspect’s name or age.

