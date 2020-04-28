A second round of direct payments to Americans is under serious consideration by the White House, a top adviser to President Trump said Tuesday.

“I think that that’s something that we’re studying very carefully, that I know that people in the House are as well,” said White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett.

Payments of up to $1,200 per person are being sent to most taxpayers as part of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package signed by the president on March 27. Most families also qualified for additional payments of $500 per child.

Lawmakers are considering another emergency aid package that could include aid to states, and possibly more direct payments.

“I expect it’s very likely there will be a ‘phase four’ deal, and we’re going to be speaking with President Trump throughout the week about what he thinks should be in there,” Mr. Hassett told reporters. “I think the odds of there not being another round, at least one more round of legislation, are pretty low.”

The full payments have gone to people earning $75,000 or less and are phased out at an income limit of $99,000.

