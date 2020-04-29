MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) - Three current police officers in Meridian, Mississippi, and one former officer in the same department are charged with theft and embezzlement of public money, according to federal indictments that were unsealed Wednesday.

The four were indicted Nov. 6 and arraigned Wednesday, according to news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.

Court records show Meridian Police Department Capt. James F. Arrington, 62, was indicted on two counts of theft and embezzlement of more than $22,000 during 2016 and 2017.

Sgt. Dareall D. Thompson, 41, was indicted on two counts of theft and embezzlement of more than $14,000 between October 2016 and September 2018.

Officer Tenesia A. Evans, 37, was indicted on one count of theft and embezzlement of $5,779 between October 2017 and September 2018.

Former officer Erica L. Harmon, 51, was indicted on one count of theft and embezzlement of $5,073 between August 2018 and February 2019.

All four appeared for arraignment Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball in Jackson, and he released them on bond.

Prosecutors announced the indictments late Wednesday afternoon, and attorneys representing Arrington, Thompson and Harmon could not immediately be reached after business hours. Court records did not list an attorney for Evans.

Each faces maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for theft from an agency receiving federal funds. Trials are scheduled to begin June 8 for Thompson, June 22 for Arrington and Harmon and July 6 for Evans, each before a different federal judge.

