Kansas cannot demand that new voters who register under the federal Motor-Voter law prove citizenship before their applications will be accepted, a U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The two judges of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Kansas at best proved only a few noncitizens registered to vote each year, and that wasn’t as bad as more than 30,000 would-be voters who were prevented from registering because of the citizenship requirement.

“The significant burden quantified by the 31,089 voters who had their registration applications canceled or suspended requires us to increase the ‘rigorousness of our inquiry,’ … and that such an inquiry demonstrates that the precise interests put forward by the Secretary do not justify the burden imposed on the right to vote,” Judge Jerome Holmes, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote in the opinion. “Thus, we conclude the [proof of citizenship] requirement is unconstitutional.”

He was joined by Judge Mary Beck Briscoe, a Clinton appointee. A third panelist died last month and wasn’t part of the final decision. Under the 10th Circuit’s rules, since the other two judges were already in agreement they were able to issue their opinion in a 2-0 ruling.

The ruling comes after nearly a decade of litigation over the requirement.

The judges said the specific number of people prevented from registering separated the Kansas case from a previous Indiana case that made its way to the Supreme Court, where the justices upheld a voter-ID requirement as a viable way of weeding out potential fraud.

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris W. Kobach, a major figure in the immigration debate and onetime vice chairman of President Trump’s ill-fated voter integrity commission, pioneered the citizenship proof requirement.

The American Civil Liberties Union, one of many opponents, called Wednesday’s ruling a blow to Mr. Kobach, who is seeking the GOP’s nomination to run for Senate from Kansas this year.

“Kris Kobach tried to disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters — we sued, and we won,” the ACLU crowed.

Mr. Kobach, though, said the judges were “clearly incorrect,” saying the court “twisted” the Indiana case precedent in order to strike down the Kansas law.

“If the Supreme Court takes the case, it is highly likely that it will overturn the decision,” he said. “The opinion is the essence of judicial activism, setting aside the plain meaning of the law and replacing it with a subjective, policy-based balancing test. It reads more like a congressional report than a judicial opinion.”

Two different cases had challenged the Kansas requirements as violating the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause and the National Voter Registration Act, better known as Motor-Voter because it required states to solicit voter registration from customers at service offices such as motor vehicle bureaus.

Motor-Voter did not specifically grant states the right to demand proof of citizenship, though there’s been a long-running legal dispute over whether they can do it.

Mr. Kobach said the judges ignored the speech by a Motor-Voter sponsor in the Senate who said it would not prevent a state from requiring proof of citizenship, and the court created its own standard.

“By their flawed reasoning, Congress intended people who register to vote at the DMV never to have to prove citizenship, while people registering elsewhere might have to prove citizenship,” he said.

Kansas had specified 13 different pieces of evidence that could be used to prove citizenship, and offered the alternative of a hearing to anyone who wasn’t able to provide the evidence.

People who attempted to register without providing proof were given notice, and if they didn’t comply their registration was deemed incomplete.

The appeals court on Wednesday said the hearing alternative wasn’t enough of a safety valve, because people who thought they’d registered might show up and would be unable to cast a ballot, even in provisional fashion.

Kansas had argued that it’s not clear how many of the more than 30,000 would-be voters were being obstinate in refusing to provide proof, versus how many actually lacked the ability.

But the appeals court said there were doubtless some who lacked ability, and that was enough.

