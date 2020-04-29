Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said some sports leagues might simply have to wait until next season before revving back up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything,” Dr. Fauci told The New York Times this week. “If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season.’ “

Major League Baseball is reportedly eyeing a plan to start up in late June with modified divisions and the National Basketball Association is eyeing a May 8 target date for reopening team practice facilities.

President Trump, an avid golfer, has repeatedly invoked the idea of sports fans returning to packed arenas and stadiums as a potential boon to the U.S. psyche during the pandemic.

“If we let our desire to prematurely get back to normal, we can only get ourselves right back in the same hole we were in a few weeks ago,” Dr. Fauci said. “I would love to be able to have all sports back. But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet.”

