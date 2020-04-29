Recent editorials from Kentucky newspapers:

___

April 29

The Bowling Green Daily News on turnout for free coronavirus testing in a Kentucky community:

It’s impossible to know exactly why nearly six dozen area residents took the time to reserve a free appointment for April 28’s opening day of the state-run, drive-through coronavirus testing site at South Warren High School but then didn’t even bother to show up to receive the test.

We do know, however, that the scenario is an awfully disappointing one, considering what is at stake in the race to administer tests to as many people as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Might there have been some legitimate reasons among those 70 unused time slots? Sure, there probably were a few, but we have a hard time believing that a full 20 percent of the 350 people who scheduled a test suddenly developed a reasonable excuse not to appear, effectively wasting a reservation that could have and should have been used on a person who truly wants to know his or her status.

The safest assumption, of course, is that the majority of the skipped appointments resulted from a simple lack of consideration for other people, which is precisely the opposite of what our community needs in order to safely and quickly get past the COVID-19 crisis.

This is not difficult to understand: In order to adequately control and reduce the rate of future coronavirus infections and death, health officials need much more testing data than they have now. That information will then help those experts advise government officials on the best approaches to reopening our economies and putting back to work the millions around the country who have lost, and are still losing, their jobs. The more people who are tested, the faster all of this happens.

Instead, on April 28 in Bowling Green, we essentially had 140 people who could have been tested but weren’t – the 70 who had appointments and flaked, plus the 70 others who were thereby prevented from getting a test. All that this accomplishes, frankly, is a further delay in southcentral Kentucky’s return to normalcy.

Such a circumstance cannot continue unabated. Obviously, any appointment-based function expects some absenteeism, but 70 no-shows out of 350 slots during the most consequential health and economic crises of our lifetimes is a truly unacceptable number.

We can do better than this. We must do better than this. As the local testing site continues its work into next week, we implore all who have signed up for appointments to either honor those time slots or make every effort to inform officials that you will be absent, so that room might be made available for someone else.

It might seem that one skipped test is irrelevant, but it is the cumulative effect of these missed appointments that slows our recovery from this disruption. Most area residents have done their part to stem the virus’ spread by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Showing up to take a test you reserved in advance is an extension of that concept - it’s about being considerate and doing the right thing.

The coronavirus crisis is a collective experience, and communities must band together to reach the other side. As always, selfishness will get us nowhere.

Online: https://www.bgdailynews.com

___

April 25

The Commonwealth Journal on the parole eligibility for a man convicted of murdering two teenagers:

Twenty-five years is certainly a long time.

But it’s not so long that we have forgotten what Jeffrey Brian Coffey did to Matthew Coomer and Taiann Wilson. What he did to their families and friends. What he did to this entire community.

For 11 days in 1995, while law enforcement agents searched for the person who brutally murdered Taiann and Matthew, parents lived in fear for their children.

Jeffrey Coffey was the monster in the closet - the dark shadow lurking around every corner.

He was a parent’s worst nightmare. And it’s a nightmare that still haunts the families of these two young people.

We think Coffey’s miserable existence should have been snuffed out two decades ago.

But because he was spared the death penalty, he is now up for parole in June.

It is unthinkable that any parole board would see it just to release a man like Jeffrey Coffey. He was unprovoked on Aug. 31, 1995, when he shot Matthew to death and then stabbed Taiann over 100 times. Coffey himself testified he stabbed her until “I couldn’t lift my arm anymore.”

A person like Jeffrey Coffey doesn’t deserve to draw breath. But since that is what a jury decided 25 years ago - that his life be spared - he certainly should never see the light of day again.

Many of us here at the Commonwealth Journal remember this dark time well, when Coffey brought horror into our community.

We are thankful to local, state and federal law enforcement for their work in the case. We are thankful for the prosecutors who made sure Coffey was put away. People like Brett Whitaker of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office did an incredible job of tracking this monster down. And men like Ray Carmichael and Greg Ousley made sure he was locked away.

Now it’s time for the State Parole Board to look back and see what these families and what this community endured during that dark time. Twenty-five years is a long time - but not so long that we don’t remember Matthew and Taiann. The parole board needs very much to remember them as well.

Coffey is now 49 years old. He’ll soon be 50. That’s plenty of time to enjoy almost half a lifetime, should he be released.

But Matthew Coomer’s life was taken from him when he was 17. Taiann was just 15. Those kids had so much life to live and so much potential. Their family members and loved ones are left to wonder what could’ve been.

Coffey does not deserve life on the outside of a prison cell. Not now. Not ever.

Online: https://www.somerset-kentucky.com

___

April 22

The Daily Independent on alternative graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

There won’t be much pomp because of the circumstances, but high school graduation ceremonies will still occur in some form.

The most difficult question to answer is this: How?

What’s the safest option upon which schools can settle while still making the event as special as possible for the class of 2020?

Fairview announced on Facebook it will line the yards of its 43 seniors with cards to celebrate their final year. That’s a fabulous idea for a small school. Paintsville has been posting its “Senior Superlatives” such as “biggest flirt” and “Mr. and Miss PHS” as well as “Senior Spotlights” on its Facebook page.

Plenty of schools utilize Herff Jones as a resource. On its website is a list of options for graduation.

Mixing a few of those ideas together, one option could be this: Host an online ceremony consisting of brief, personal videos from each student, including assorted speeches from the valedictorian and others of that school’s choosing. With a recording “Pomp and Circumstance” playing in the background, audio of an educator from that school announcing each name will play as each capped-and-gowned student is seen moving their tassel. Each student can hold his or her diploma in the hand not used for rotating the cap.

The above assembled video can be broadcast for all to see at a certain time and date.

One positive note about this COVID-19 pandemic happening in 2020 is we have a lot of technology at our disposal.

Some are entertaining the idea of drive-in events, too.

Several schools will wait a few more weeks to assess the situation for summer possibilities. However, it’s hard to envision mass gatherings being permitted any time soon.

We at The Daily Independent have empathy for these seniors. It’s hard to imagine a senior year with no traditional prom, no spring sports (which would have included a much-anticipated final season) and no normal graduation ceremony.

We wish the best to this class and to leaders of area schools as they make tough decisions.

Online: https://www.dailyindependent.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.