Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that elective surgeries and non-emergency dental procedures will be allowed to resume as of Friday morning.

Mr. Northam said he will not renew an executive order that postponed elective and non-emergency medical procedures to save personal protective equipment and reduce the number of people in health care facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order expires midnight Thursday.

“That said, we all recognize the longer dental practices remain closed to preventive and non-emergency treatment, the more likely our patients’ untreated dental diseases will progress, increasing the complexity and cost for treatment,” Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds, a Richmond dentist, said at the governor’s press conference.

