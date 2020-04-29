News organizations continue to offer nonstop coverage of the coronavirus pandemic which has ranged from straightforward analysis of medical developments to emotionally charged reports from survivors and disturbing images of makeshift mortuaries.

The pervasive nature of this news has begun to take a toll on the American public, according to new research.

“It can be difficult to stay focused on this life-disrupting crisis. About seven-in-ten Americans (71%) say they need to take breaks from news about the coronavirus, and 43% say the news leaves them feeling worse emotionally,” reports an extensive new analysis from the Pew Research Center based on a poll of 10,139 U.S. adults conducted April 20-26.

News consumers, however, appear overwhelmed or even suspicious of some coverage.

“Half of Americans say they find it difficult to determine what is true and not true about the outbreak, while 49% say they find that task easy. And close to two-thirds of adults (64%) say they have seen at least some news and information about the coronavirus that seemed completely made up,” the poll analysis said.

But they’re still watching, reading and listening. The poll also found that nine-in-ten Americans (87%) continue to follow coronavirus news fairly or very closely, a figure which has not lessened since March.

