A federal judge has ordered a Utah company to stop selling silver products, including gels, that it says cures COVID-19 and that prosecutors allege is a “phony cure-all” designed to defraud consumers, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The April 27 injunction unsealed Wednesday against Gordon Pedersen of Cedar Hills, Utah, and his companies My Doctor Suggests LLC and GP Silver LLC came after prosecutors filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah.

Prosecutors say Mr. Pedersen and his companies fraudulently marketed silver products, including gels and solutions, as a treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, through “a wide variety of false and misleading claims.”

The complaint alleges Mr. Pedersen touted silver products as a preventive measure for COVID-19, claiming that having silver in the bloodstream will “usher” the virus out of the body.

Mr. Pedersen promoted the products saying that “it has been proven that Alkaline Structured Silver will destroy all forms of viruses, it will protect people from the coronavirus,” according to court documents.

He also asserted that once in the bloodstream, the silver nanoparticles can block the coronavirus from attaching to their cells, thus “prevent[ing] the disease totally and completely.”

The Food and Drug Administration and the Justice Department partnered to shutter Mr. Pedersen’s site.

“Even in a time of great uncertainty, there are at least two unchanging realities. There are those who would unlawfully exploit our vulnerabilities, and there are those who will hold such parties accountable,” U.S. Attorney John W. Huber for the District of Utah. said in a statement. “COVID-19 is a dangerous disease, and American consumers must have accurate and reliable information as they make important health decisions.”

It is not immediately clear if Mr. Pedersen has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.