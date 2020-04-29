Gilead Sciences, a major player in the race for a COVID-19 treatment, said Wednesday that patients treated within 10 days of developing signs of the disease had better outcomes than those treated after 10 days of symptoms.

The California-based company said 62% of patients treated early with remdesivir were able to be discharged from the hospital during the analysis, compared to 49% of those treated late.

The finding was among the early results of a trial involving nearly 400 patients to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a five-day dosing versus a 10-day regimen.

The company also said another trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases met its goal, or “primary endpoint,” but said it is up to the agency to reveal more.

That study is arguably more significant, since it compared 800 patients to a placebo.

Remdesivir, an anti-viral that showed promise in treating the earlier SARS coronavirus, has been touted as a leading contender for treating the new disease.

Gillead shares were up over 4% in mid-morning trading after the company reported patients who received the shorter dosing showed similar results as those receiving a 10-day course.

“The study demonstrates the potential for some patients to be treated with a 5-day regimen, which could significantly expand the number of patients who could be treated with our current supply of remdesivir,” said Merdad Parsey, the company’s chief medical officer. “This is particularly important in the setting of a pandemic, to help hospitals and healthcare workers treat more patients in urgent need of care.”

There is no vaccine or proven cure for COVID-19, the virus that began in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year and has swept across the globe, upending normal life in much of the developed world.

President Trump once highlighted a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, as a promising treatment if used alongside certain antibiotics. He hasn’t touted it much of late, as studies raise questions about its effectiveness and possible side effects on the heart.

Scientists, meanwhile, pointed to remdesivir since the start of the U.S. outbreak, which has infected more than 1 million and killed over 58,000.

Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC ‘s “Squawk Box” that remdesivir should be viewed as a useful tool in the fight but “not a home run, a cure by any means.”

It could be something that, if used early, “it could reduce their chances of having a really bad outcome,” he said.

