Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been quietly taking care of business in the nation’s highest court since he took office on Oct. 6, 2018. The confirmation process took a while to complete, however. Recall that three women had stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct during his high school years, the charges showcased in a melodrama that played out before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing and drew nonstop media coverage.

Justice Kavanaugh has once again been become a focal point for the press now that likely Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden also has been accused of abusive sexual behavior by Tara Reade, a former aide. Comparisons and implications between the situations are under scrutiny. A brief review of headlines from the last 24 hours:

“Women’s groups vocal on Kavanaugh, now silent on Biden allegations” (Fox News); “Tara Reade’s charges against Biden have more backup than Kavanaugh — but media don’t care” (New York Post); “The media owe Brett Kavanaugh an apology” (Washington Examiner); Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who suggested FBI probe of Kavanaugh, says she ‘stands by’ Biden following sexual assault allegations” (National Review); “Biden Vs. Kavanaugh: How the #MeToo numbers stack up” (RealClear Politics); “Why Joe Biden can’t survive his sexual assault allegations like Brett Kavanaugh did” (The Federalist).

NO RESPONSE

Yes, it is true. Prominent feminist groups will not respond to Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual misconduct against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden. An ambitious survey by one organization reveals all.

“The Daily Beast contacted 10 top national pro-women organizations for this story, including Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the National Organization for Women. Most organizations did not respond to a detailed request for comment about the allegation by Tara Reade,” the news organization says, noting that a few of the groups acknowledged the request, but still offered no statement or response.

“In the wake of the #MeToo movement, prominent women came forward expressing regret they didn’t take allegations against then-President Bill Clinton seriously in the 1990s,” the Daily Beast also noted, recalling complaints against Mr. Clinton from numerous women.

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem and former National Organization for Women president Patricia Ireland were both cited as examples in the report. “Neither Ireland nor Steinem responded to a request for comment about Reade’s accusations against Biden,” the Daily Beast noted.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS FATIGUE

News organizations continue to offer non-stop coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. The pervasive nature of this news has begun to take a toll on the American public, according to new research.

“It can be difficult to stay focused on this life-disrupting crisis. About 7-in-10 Americans (71%) say they need to take breaks from news about the coronavirus, and 43% say the news leaves them feeling worse emotionally,” reports an extensive new analysis from the Pew Research Center based on a poll of 10,139 U.S. adults conducted April 20-26.

“Half of Americans say they find it difficult to determine what is true and not true about the outbreak, while 49% say they find that task easy. And close to two-thirds of adults (64%) say they have seen at least some news and information about the coronavirus that seemed completely made up,” the poll analysis said.

But they’re still watching, reading and listening. The poll also found that nine-in-ten Americans (87%) continue to follow coronavirus news fairly or very closely, a figure which has not lessened since March.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Thank You Heroes.”

This is a new collection of superhero action figures from Mattel featuring doctors, nurses, EMTs, delivery drivers and grocery-store workers. It’s all an effort to aid First Responders First, an initiative to support such “everyday heroes.” Funds will be used to provide essential supplies, equipment and resources for protecting frontline healthcare workers and their families.

The collection is now available for pre-order through May 31 at $20, with $15 from each sale being donated to the cause. Find it all at MattelPlayroom.com/ThankYouHeroes.

MEANWHILE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

“Someone who made the statewide average of $452 a week working in a New Hampshire clothing store in February would receive $849 a week in unemployment today. Welcome to the world of pandemic economics,” reports the New Hampshire Union Leader.

“Because of the supplemental $600 weekly federal payments, lower-wage workers actually are earning more on unemployment right now than they did while working, said Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner at New Hampshire Employment Security,” the paper wrote.

“Obviously, that is not a dynamic that is sustainable in the long term as unemployment should not be competing with people returning to work when it is determined safe to do so,” Mr. Lavers told the news organization.

Workers appear to have a change of attitude.

“Now, we can’t get them to come back, just because of the richness of the unemployment insurance,” said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association.

POLL DU JOUR

• 64% of U.S. adults have already decided who they will vote for in the presidential race; 74% of Republicans, 56% of independents and 68% of Democrats agree.

• 44% overall approve of the way President Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic; 89% of Republicans, 40% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 20% overall say the coronavirus pandemic will be a minor factor which could influence their decision; 18% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 14% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall say the pandemic will be a major factor which could influence their decision; 7% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

Source: AN NPR/PBS/Marist poll of 1,008 U.S. adults conducted April 21-26.

