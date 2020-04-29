James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence under President Obama, has a new gig as a board member of the University of Pennsylvania’s Carey Law School Center for Ethics and Rule of Law (CERL).

The school on Wednesday announced Mr. Clapper’s latest position, which comes three years after he left his post as the country’s fourth DNI. He served as director for seven years.

Mr. Clapper said in a statement he is “pleased and honored to be associated with the Center for Ethics and Rule of Law, which serves as an influential advocate for truth and the ethical conduct of national security functions — now, more critically important than ever in our history.”

“It is an honor to welcome Director Clapper to CERL’s executive board,” said professor Claire Finkelstein, founder and faculty director of CERL. “His troves of knowledge and experience gained over decades of distinguished intelligence and military service are extraordinary and will open new paths for CERL to investigate critical rule of law issues and related policy in national security.”

