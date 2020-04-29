Sen. Kamala Harris declared the 2020 election is “literally” a matter of life and death during a virtual town hall for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Elections matter,” Mrs. Harris, California Democrat, told Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders. “We have seen a president in Donald Trump who lies to the American people, who does not embrace truth or speak truth, someone who is obviously so much more concerned about himself than the people he represents. And we have seen a failure of leadership that’s resulted in great damage to our country.

“The pandemic is not over, it’s going to go on for a little while,” she continued. “So, I cannot stress enough to folks — look, I’m here in D.C., I see this stuff right up close — who occupies that seat in the White House really matters. This election in November is going to determine so many things about our future and it’s going to be about, literally, our health and whether we live or die, it’s going to be about the state of our economy and whether we have a job and are treated with dignity or not, it’s going to determine where we will be for future generations and it’s going to determine it quite immediately.”

Mrs. Harris endorsed Mr. Biden in March after she ended her own presidential bid.

