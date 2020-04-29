Bombshell documents unsealed late Wednesday revealed that top FBI officials viewed the goal of interviewing former national security adviser Michael Flynn in 2017 as to “get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

A handwritten note included in the documents disclosed that agents wanted to get Flynn to “admit breaking the Logan Act” and catch him in a lie.

It is not immediately clear who authored the note, but Fox News reported it was written by former FBI general counsel James A. Baker.

The new revelations boost Flynn’s effort to unravel the government’s case against him. He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a former Russian ambassador about sanctions on the country, but in January he told a federal judge he “was innocent of this crime.”

He filed to withdraw his guilty plea after the Justice Department requested he receive up to six months in prison, although the department later relented admitting probation would be appropriate.

The Justice Department turned over documents last week after Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell complained that a February 2018 order in the case required the government to turn over all materials in its possession.

The documents unsealed Wednesday also include an email exchange between ex-FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were cast in the public eye after their anti-Trump texts became public.

In the exchange Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page discussed when in the interview process Flynn should be told that lying to the FBI is a federal crime.

Ms. Page suggests that if FBI policy supports it, the agents should just casually mention it during the interview.

“[I]t would be an easy way to just casually slip that in,” she wrote. “Of course as you know sir, federal law makes it a crime to…”

