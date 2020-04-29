The acting Secretary of the Navy is kicking back an initial inquiry into the Coronavirus outbreak aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt that was expected to have recommended the return of its ousted former commander.

Acting Secretary James E. McPherson said he needs additional information before making a decision about the stricken aircraft carrier and Capt. Brett Crozier, who was fired by former acting Secretary Thomas Modly, who himself lost his job over his handling of the matter.

“I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review,” Acting Navy Secretary McPherson said in a statement.

The aircraft carrier remains dockside in Guam following a COVID-19

health check of all members of its crew.

