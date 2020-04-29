House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven Democrats she’s appointing to the new House oversight committee on coronavirus funds.

“As House Speaker, I am proud to appoint these distinguished and accomplished leaders of the Congress,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

The panel, approved on a party-line vote last week, will be chaired by Majority Whip James Clyburn, South Carolina Democrat.

Three other committee chairs with will join him: Reps. Carolyn Maloney of House Oversight and Nydia Velázquez of the House Small Business Committee — both are New York Democrats. Additionally, California Democrat Maxine Waters of House Financial Services was appointed to the panel.

Also joining them are Reps. Bill Foster, Illinois Democrat, Jamie Raskin, Maryland Democrat, and Andy Kim, New Jersey Democrat.

The committee is intended to ensure the $2.2 trillion dollars allocated in the third coronavirus package to aid businesses and governments impacted by COVID-19 aren’t misused.

Republicans, however, argue the committee is a waste of time given the oversight provisions built into the CARES package and an opportunity for Democrats to launch another partisan investigation against President Trump.

Mrs. Pelosi defended the new committee, saying Republicans have done the same during their time in the majority when a Democrat was president.

“How long and how much money did they spend on Benghazi?” she asked.

Minority Kevin McCarthy has not publicly announced his picks yet.

“We’re hoping that the Republican leader will name his members soon,” Pelosi says. “We want it to be as nonpartisan as possible.”

