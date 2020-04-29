FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - An investigation is underway after a possible drive-by shooting left a man dead outside a community park in Washington state, authorities said.

Federal Way police officers were called to a shooting Tuesday in a Westway neighborhood around 9 p.m., KOMO-TV reported.

Officers found a man in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound at a community park about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Seattle, police said.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving maneuvers on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators believe the shots came from a vehicle driving by the park. There is no known motive for the shooting.

Another man arrived at a local hospital shortly after the shooting with an apparent gunshot wound to his hand, authorities said. It is unclear if the incidents are related.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.