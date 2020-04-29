PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A street shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood has left two men dead, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, when two 19-year-old men were each shot once in the chest.

Police officers responding to reports of shots fired found one victim at the scene, then later learned that someone in a car had picked up the other victim. But that driver soon spotted a police car, and those officers took the shooting victim to the hospital.

Both men were pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. Their names have not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, although witnesses said the two men may have been involved in a street fight with other people earlier in the day.

It wasn’t clear how many shooters may have been involved, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.