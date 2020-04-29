President Trump on Wednesday mocked Rep. Justin Amash’s possible presidential bid, suggesting the Michigan congressman could boost his chances of winning a second term.

Weighing in on the speculation that an Amash Libertarian bid could hurt presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s chances of winning, Mr. Trump seemed to agree.

“No, I think Amash would make a wonderful candidate, especially since he is way behind in his district and has no chance of maintaining his Congressional seat,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter. “He almost always votes for the Do Nothing Dems anyway. I like him even more than Jill Stein!”

Democrats have blamed Ms. Stein, the 2016 Green Party candidate, for playing spoiler in 2016 by pulling votes away from Hillary Clinton in key battleground states.

Mr. Amash announced Tuesday he launched an exploratory committee for seeking the Libertarian nomination for president.

Mr. Trump was responding to a Washington Post op-ed from former Rep. Joe Walsh, who briefly ran for the GOP presidential nominee, that said Mr. Amash cannot win, but he could help Mr. Trump secure a second term.

