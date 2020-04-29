MeToo champion Rose McGowan posted a heartfelt message late Wednesday saying that she has lost faith in the Democrats and the media as she advocates for Biden accuser Tara Reade.

The star of WB’s “Charmed” has defied Democrats by calling for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden to drop out of the presidential race and defending Ms. Reade, who has accused Mr. Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. His campaign has adamantly denied it.

Ms. McGowan posted a tear-stained selfie and began her lengthy post on Twitter, “I used to be a proud Democrat,” but said that “now I know too much,” adding, “I feel really quite a sense of loss.”

“I am not a cynical person, but America goddamn,” said Ms. McGowan. “Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult, but now I realize so are the democrats and the media. Macro and micro. This is deeper than a cover-up.”

I’m really sad, and I’m really tired. I normally share thoughts, but tonight it’s emotion. pic.twitter.com/mhtaoW6dTd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 29, 2020

Democrats have been accused of a double standard for standing by Mr. Biden, the putative 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, after whipping up opposition to then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 over an unproven decades-old allegation of sexual assault.

Hillary Clinton, who said previously she found Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford “very credible,” endorsed Mr. Biden on Tuesday, but did not address the Reade allegation.

Ms. Reade, a former Biden Senate staffer who came forward with her accusation last month, accused Mrs. Clinton in a Tuesday statement to Fox News of “enabling a sexual predator.” She added that she voted for Mrs. Clinton for president in 2016.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.