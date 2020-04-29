New satellite imagery over North Korea suggests a potential active location of leader Kim Jong-un, who has not been seen since April 11.

The imagery, obtained by NK PRO that monitors the isolated country, has focused on Mr. Kim’s coastal resort near Wonsan and has shown recent movements of the leader’s prized luxury boats, which experts say could indicate the location of him and his entourage.

Last week, U.S.-based North Korea monitoring organization 38 North reported satellite images of what experts believe to be Mr. Kim’s personal train located at a station used for his Wonsan estate.

Reports that Mr. Kim could be gravely ill after undergoing cardiovascular surgery have surged following his surprising absence from festivities that day celebrating the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, founder of the family’s communist dynasty and dictatorship.

South Korean officials have cautioned against the reports and said Tuesday that it is possible that Mr. Kim has been out of public sight in an effort to protect himself against the novel coronavirus, although North Korea has not reported any confirmed cases.

U.S. and regional intelligence sources over the weekend rejected speculative international media reports regarding Mr. Kim’s health condition, including a rising number that claim he is dead.

