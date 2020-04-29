By - Associated Press - Wednesday, April 29, 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A fatal double shooting at a Scottsdale park on Tuesday apparently was a murder-suicide involving a divorced couple, police said Wednesday.

Investigators believe that the man who died at a hospital shot himself after first shooting a woman found dead at Cholla Park, said Officer Kevin Watts, a Police Department spokesman.

Watts identified the woman as Tammy Welch, 50, and the man as Lawrence Labine, 59.

There was no indication anybody else was involved in the incident, Watts said.

