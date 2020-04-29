LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - A suspected neo-Nazi has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge in West Texas.

Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, could have received up to 10 years in prison at his Tuesday sentencing in Lubbock, Texas, for firearms possession by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

Federal prosecutors said the charge resulted from a November traffic stop in Post, Texas. Officers found three assault-style rifles, a pistol, assorted ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and a vial of THC oil in the 23-year-old’s car.

Prosecutors said Bruce-Umbaugh declared himself a Nazi affiliated with the AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group, during monitored jailhouse telephone conversations.

Videos entered in evidence show members of the AtomWaffen Division at self-described “hate camps” practicing hand-to-hand combat, shooting firearms, employing hateful rhetoric against Jews and calling for “race war now!”

